On Tuesday, July 23rd, 2019, at approximately 5:24 P.M., Redding Police Officers were called to 3710 Bechelli Lane in Redding regarding an injured subject at that location. The caller reported that the victim was bloody and in need of help.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a white male adult who was obviously deceased. The deceased subject had visible wounds indicating they had been the victim of violence. Redding Police Department Investigators were called to the scene and assumed the investigation.

The property at the location was occupied by numerous individuals who were all interviewed by Investigators. The owner of the residence was cooperative and was interviewed as well.

Investigators worked throughout the night collecting statements, canvassing the neighborhood, and checking for surveillance video. Progress was made, however, the investigation is ongoing.

Confirmation of the victim’s identity and cause of death are pending autopsy which has been scheduled for later this week.

To protect the integrity of the investigation no additional details will be released at this time. Anyone who has information regarding this case is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200