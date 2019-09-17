On September 16, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:15 p.m., Redding Police (RPD) officers conducted a “court sting” at the Shasta County Courthouse, targeting suspended drivers.

Plainclothes officers would sit in court and observe if a defendant was told by the courts his/her license was suspended. As a defendant would leave the court, a uniformed officer would observe whether or not the defendant drove away in a vehicle. Two defendants were observed driving away in vehicles: Brodie Fisher Jr, age 43 of Redding, and Christopher Foster, age 51 of Redding. Both drivers were cited for driving on a suspended license and their vehicles towed.

RPD would like to remind those who are unlicensed, suspended, or have an expired license not to drive until their license is valid and current. Driving on a suspended license could result in your vehicle being towed for up to thirty days.