On August 5, 2019, at approximately 7:47 A.M., Redding Police Officers responded to 760 Cypress Avenue in Redding regarding bones being located to the west of that location in a drainage canal. Upon arrival, officers learned a transient subject had emerged from the underground drainage area with several bones and presented them to security who subsequently contacted police.

Deputy Coroner Investigators responded to the scene and collected the bones, which were identified as human.

The bones may be related to the skeletal remains located on July 30th, 2019, off of Park Marina Drive near the Cypress Street Bridge. The remains recovered at that location were not fully intact, and the waterways where both sets of remains were recovered appear to share the same path through the city.

The bones collected from both sites will be examined by a forensic anthropologist to determine if the remains are that of a single person. As of this date, no duplicate bones have been collected from either of the two recovery locations.

Though it is not a frequent call for service; law enforcement personnel do occasionally respond to calls throughout populated locations in Shasta County where human remains are discovered. It is not uncommon for remains to go unnoticed in areas with an overgrowth of tree canopy and vegetation. Anyone who suspects they have discovered human remains should not disturb the area and report the find to law enforcement immediately.