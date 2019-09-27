The Redding Police Department, along with representatives of city government and the neighborhoods in Redding, are preparing for this year’s National Night Out celebration. The event will be held on Tuesday, October 1st in numerous neighborhoods around our city and usually lasts from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

This is the 36th anniversary for National Night Out and the 31st year the Redding Police Department has participated. Last year approximately 38 million people in 16,000 communities around the world celebrated National Night Out. Here in Redding, numerous block parties were organized. All citizens are encouraged to lock their doors, turn on outside lights, and join their neighbors outdoors.

The evening is designed to:

Heighten crime and drug abuse awareness

Generate support and participation in local anti-crime efforts

Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police/community relations

Send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back

City Council Members, department heads, fire fighters, and police officers will be visiting block parties throughout the evening. There will be barbecues, ice cream socials, and potlucks planned by various block groups.