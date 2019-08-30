On August 29th, 2019, at approximately 8:45 p.m., officers responded to a call of a robbery in progress at the Rite Aid pharmacy located in the 900 block of East Cypress Avenue in Redding. Several officers were at the scene within minutes.

Witnesses reported two suspects entering Rite Aid. One suspect went to the pharmacy area and the other to the manager’s office. The suspect in the pharmacy area jumped over the counter and forced employees to give him pharmaceuticals. The second suspect forced an employee to give him a bag containing an undisclosed amount of cash from the manager’s office.

Officers were able to locate one of the suspects attempting to flee the area on foot. He was apprehended and identified as a juvenile. His identity is being withheld due to his age. He was later booked into Shasta County Juvenile Hall for robbery.

The outstanding suspect is described as a black male adult wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweat pants and approximately 30 years old. He was able to get into a getaway vehicle and flee the area. The getaway vehicle is described as a champagne-colored Honda sedan, unknown year.

The outstanding suspect’s identity is unknown. He is shown in the attached photograph taken from video surveillance. If you recognize him or have information about this investigation, contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.