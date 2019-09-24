On Monday, September 23rd, 2019 at approximately 2:35 p.m., deputies with the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office Burney Division responded to a residence in the 17000 block of Patterson Ranch Rd. in Round Mountain, CA. The homeowner arrived at her residence with her children and found the house had been ransacked and the male suspect, who was later identified as Christopher Abel Jones, 26 was lying on her bed in the master bedroom. The homeowner quickly exited her home and called the Sheriff’s Office for assistance.

Upon deputies’ arrival, a perimeter was set around the residence and announcements were given for Christopher to exit. Christopher refused to comply with commands to exit the residence and with the assistance of K-9 Blitz deputies were able to locate Christopher inside the house and take him into custody.

Christopher was transported to the hospital where he was treated for injuries he sustained during the struggle with Blitz. Blitz was not seriously injured during the apprehension. After being treated at the hospital, Christopher was transported to the Shasta County Jail where he was booked for, Burglary 459 PC and Resisting arrest/ Obstructing a Peace Officer 148 PC.