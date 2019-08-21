Beginning August 26, the Shasta-Trinity National Forest will begin asphalt road repairs on approximately 10 miles of South Fork Rd (40N26) beginning at the terminus of “W. A. Barr” county road near Lake Siskiyou and ending at the Gumboot Trailhead. Forest Service road crews will also place similar repair material on the road from the junction of the Forest Road 40N26 to the end of 40N37 – entrance to Gumboot Campground.

Road crews will be working daily from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Road work ahead signs will be positioned before entering the repair areas to alert drivers of possible delays. Drivers should keep a lookout for heavy equipment on these roads and can expect possible travel delays up to two hours as determined by various stages involved with the project work.

The allotted project time is 75 days to allow for weather delays and other factors that may impact the repair project timeline. Civil Engineering Technician Todd Moxness said, “Although the project has a 75-day window for completion, without any major delays, we should be able to have it done within a few weeks.”

For more information about this repair project, other forest road work, or dangerous driving conditions across the forest, please call (530) 226-2500 or visit our forest alert and notices webpage at https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/stnf/alerts-notices.

