Dear Editor:

Once again it is time for Toys, Ornaments and Trees. This program shares and benefits One Safe Place and other local non-profits in our community.

A Tree is located at Hair Country Beauty Salon/Consignment Corner in Palo Cedro for community members to decorate with ornaments. A box will be located there to receive toys, hats, gloves, pajamas, slippers, board games, books, gift cards and other goodies.

If I may answer any questions, please give me a call at

547-4327. Thank you for your kindness.

Susan Bradfield

Palo Cedro