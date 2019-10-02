The Shasta County Connection—10-2-19

There were eight representatives from Shasta County at a recent conference I attended in the Sacramento Area. I was most appreciative of Undersheriff Eric Magrini taking the time to be a part of that group to learn more about Medically Assisted Treatment (MAT) in the justice system. Shasta County is about to embark on a pilot project, bringing MAT to the Shasta County Jail. People ask, “why treat drug addiction with a drug?” Various drugs have been proven to cut overdose rates by approximately 50% and enabling the inmate to receive much-needed counseling and follow up treatment after being released from jail. This program has had positive results all over the United States, with very impressive statistics bolstering the need for Shasta County to include this program in their jail. I have been lobbying for the County to implement this program to reduce recidivism, in addition to saving the taxpayers money.

The Shasta Library Foundation held its annual fundraiser, “A Novel Affair with Harry Potter” on September 28th. The Shasta Library Foundation provides support to the Shasta County Library system, including the Burney Library. The library was a wonderful venue to afford us the opportunity to explore the Redding library and connect with friends for a fun-filled evening. That same night, Jim and I attended the Shasta College Harvest Fest, another fundraiser to support the Shasta College’s Agriculture, Horticulture, Heavy Equipment and Natural Resources programs. The Department’s Leadership group hosts this enjoyable event complete with farm tours, silent and live auctions, and a live band with dancing. We look forward to this event every year to support the many programs Shasta College offers. Shasta County is very fortunate to have an ag department with such high caliber instructors and programs to develop vocational skills and prepare our youth for a solid career path.

Our first Board of Supervisors meeting on October 1st made for a very long day. We had many agenda items that will be of interest to residents of District 3. We approved funding for a new pump for the Jones Valley, CSA #6, pumping station. Jones Valley has had difficulties with its pumps in recent years and the board needed to act quickly so they would be able to continue to access water. We also approved a Defensible Space Ordinance for all structures in areas defined as “Urban Lands.” The definition of “Urban Lands” means “Lands in the unincorporated area of the County in either (1) a zoning district that permits the creation of parcels that are two acres or less in size, or (2) a Planned Development zoning district.” I would encourage anyone interested in more information on this ordinance to look up Chapter 8.10 of the County Code and the amendments made in Section 12.12.050 and Section 16.04.130. Over my tenure as a supervisor, I have had many complaints from landowners in regard to neighboring parcels, which put their homes at risk because of a lack of defensible space.

Congratulations to Shasta County employee, Sarah Culver, as Shasta County’s Employee of the Month for October 2019. Sarah is a staff nurse for Shasta County Health and Human Services agency and works with infants who, at birth, have tested positive for harmful substances in their system. These babies are our most vulnerable residents in Shasta County and I truly am grateful that we have in our midst people like Sarah who are willing to take care of the special needs of these infants.

The BOS also approved a new pilot project that will be known as the “Reserve Firefighter Program,” which will provide funding for two on-site volunteer firefighters in a rural community fire department. There is much to be determined as to where this program will be launched, but it should be a step to improve emergency response capabilities in some of the more remote areas of Shasta County. As I have shared numerous times, the shortage of volunteer firefighters is a real problem in our volunteer fire departments. Perhaps this program can increase interest and the number of people willing to serve their communities. I will keep you updated as this program rolls out.

The Board of Supervisors did address the issue of the proposed construction of a new casino/resort for the Redding Rancheria on a site known as the Strawberry Fields along Interstate 5 south of Redding. It was a very controversial issue and the County does not have the authority to deny the process, but we did approve to send a letter of opposition to the Bureau of Indian Affairs for the construction of a new casino on this particular site. I can appreciate what the tribe’s intentions were, but the increased costs for public safety with a larger casino would be an undue burden on the taxpayers of Shasta County.

October is my favorite month of the year. The many trips back and forth to Redding are a true delight this time of the year, when the leaves are changing color and there is a crisp cool feel in the air. Have a good week!

If you have any questions, please contact me at mrickert@co.shasta.ca.us.

Mary Rickert — Shasta County, District 3 Supervisor