Eating a nutritious breakfast is a great way to jump-start your day and the Millville Oddfellows provides our community with a yummy breakfast every third Sunday of the month from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Located at Oddfellow Hall — 22551 Silverlode Rd., Palo Cedro (on the corner of Hwy 44 and Silverbridge).

On the menu are pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and honey too. Adults are $7 and $5 for children 6 through 12 years of age. Kids under free are free.

The organization serves up breakfast to the community to help raise funds for local high school scholarships.

Don’t forget to come see them at the Honey Bee Festival on Sept. 21 and 22 at Bishop Quinn Community Center in Palo Cedro, where they will be serving up some scrumptious pancakes with honey from 8:00 to 10:30 am.