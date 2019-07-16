Eating a nutritious breakfast is a great way to jump-start your day and the Millville Oddfellows provides our community with a yummy breakfast every third Sunday of the month from 8:00 to 10:30 a.m.

Located at Oddfellow Hall — 22551 Silverlode Rd., Palo Cedro (on the corner of Hwy 44 and Silverbridge).

On the menu are pancakes, sausage, eggs, biscuits and gravy, coffee, juice and honey too. Adults are $7 and $5 for children 6 through 12 years of age. Kids under free are free.

The organization serves up breakfast to the community to help raise funds for local high school scholarships.