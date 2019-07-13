On July 12, 2019 at 5:54 p.m., officers from the Redding Police Department responded to

an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Hartnell Ave. after receiving reports that Rebecca Dortha Cotreau, 43 years of Redding, was threatening to kill herself and others. Cotreau had barricaded herself inside of an apartment, turned on the gas and threatened to set it on fire. Redding Fire responded to the call and immediately turned off the natural gas to the apartment complex.

Officers evacuated the surrounding apartments and attempted to negotiate with Cotreau to come out of the apartment but she refused to exit. Acquaintances of Contreau attempted to get her to come out and were also unsuccessful. Contreau began breaking the front windows to the apartment and ignited a fire using lighter fluid. Due to the immediate danger, not only herself, but also to the other residents in the complex, officers forced entry into the apartment to arrest Contreau for arson. The front door was barricaded with furniture but officers were able to force the front door open. Contreau refused officers commands to comply. Officers utilized less lethal means along with K9 Dozer to take Contreau into custody. Officers entered the smoke-filled apartment and took Contreau into custody. Contreau was treated at a local hospital then booked into the Shasta County Jail for arson and resisting arrest.