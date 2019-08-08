Nicolas Casella is a Camp Fire survivor , whom lost his residence and almost all of his belongings during the incident. Mr. Casella (96 years old at the time) drove himself out of Paradise, CA. During the evacuations, he went to the Chico Elks Lodge where he met helpful people that set him on his path of becoming a resident at the Redding Veterans Home.

Nicholas is no longer able to drive and is donating his Subaru to his community of Paradise. He has decided to donate his vehicle to the Paradise Elks Lodge, where he has been a long-time member.

The “Exalted Ruler” of the Paradise Elks Lodge, Jim Saxton, will be at the Veteran’s Home on 08/09/19 at 1:00 pm and pick up the vehicle and take it back to Paradise where it will be given to a family who lost their vehicle in the fire. The Elks Lodge also plans to replace Mr. Casella’s lost 30-year membership coin and present him with his 35th-year coin.