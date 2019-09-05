Redding Roots Revival Music Festival – Downtown Redding – October 18-19th 2019

The non-profit community organization Redding Roots Revival announces the music lineup for Redding’s 1st Annual Redding Roots Revival Music Festival at multiple locations in downtown Redding, California. We encourage music fans to enjoy a weekend of fantastic live performances and to bring chairs, blankets, and reusable drinking containers if desired. Get your tickets today for the Friday-Saturday, October 18-19th event at www.reddingrootsrevival.org ($10-$35).

The two main stage locations include The California Streets Lab (1313 California Street) sponsored by The McConnell Foundation (Friday 5-10pm & Saturday 12-10pm) and The Park Food Truck Hub (1552 Placer Street) sponsored by Dignity Health (Saturday 12-8pm). Additional small venues will be announced and we will promote the use of existing food and beverage options along with other local music venue stages hosting acts for the weekend.

We are excited to welcome and announce this year’s music lineup:

Painted Mandolin (feat. Joe Craven)

Ashleigh Flynn & the Riveters

David Jacobs-Strain

Szlachetka

Sky Colony

Jessica Malone

Cosmos Percussion Ensemble

Buckhorn Mountain Stompers

Miracle Mile Record’s songwriters

& more!

Achilles Wheel

Liz Longley

Jelly Bread

Jamie Kent

Sarah Aili

SurgarKane & Co.

Across The Grain

Allison & Victor

One Sol

Clearcut

Redding Roots Revival would like to thank our headlining sponsors: The McConnell Foundation and Dignity Health, our Downtown Train sponsors: Visit Redding, KIXE Public Television, and Signarama our Diestelhorst sponsors: Shasta College, The Bridgehouse Bed & Breakfast, Northstate Tire & Wheel, and Jefferson Thomas Creative, and our Caboose sponsors: Win River Casino & Hotel, Americana Modern Hotel, Miracle Mile Records, Shasta Living Streets, The Oaksong Music Society, Hill Country Health & Wellness Center,

Results Radio, Vintage Public House, and Enjoy Magazine.

Established in 2018, Redding Roots Revival’s mission is to promote downtown Redding with a weekend of live American roots music in a community enrichment festival format including two days of high quality performances by regional and national acts filling multiple stages around downtown for the beginning of an annual music festival in Redding and within the cultural district. Our goal is to create a professional and sustainable multi-day event that promotes our city, live music, community partnerships and culture for years to come.