On Wednesday, September 25th, 2019, at approximately 7:26 P.M., members of the Redding Police Department Neighborhood Police Unit were patrolling the Hilltop Drive area when they observed two suspicious male subjects in the parking of the Quality Inn, 2059 Hilltop Drive.

Upon observing NPU officers, both males attempted to flee. One was quickly apprehended and identified as 40-year-old Ricky Manual Jaramillo of Redding. Jaramillo was determined to be on felony probation and was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

The second suspect, later identified as 41-year-old Jarrod Christopher Skinner, fled into a nearby motel room where he attempted to hide from officers. A records check on Skinner revealed he had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest. Officers surrounded the room and attempted to negotiate Skinner’s surrender for approximately 20 minutes. Skinner refused to exit the room and Redding Police Department K9 Hank was requested.

Shortly after the arrival of K9 Hank, Skinner heard the dog barking and quickly surrendered. No additional force was required and nobody was injured during the arrest.

Skinner was booked into the Shasta County Jail on outstanding warrants and resisting arrest. Jaramillo was booked on a probation violation.

Redding Police Department K9s are sometimes used to forcefully take suspects into custody, but often their presence alone will convince suspects to surrender peacefully, preventing injury to suspects and officers alike.