On July 20, 2019 at 11:34 am, Officers with the Redding Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle. The vehicle was being driven by Timothy Chiemwichitra, 33 years of Redding. Chiemwichitra was wanted by the Redding Police Department for a domestic violence incident and assault with a deadly weapon.

Chiemwichitra refused to stop and a short pursuit ensued. Chiemwichitra struck a cement wall at the intersection of Willis and Shasta Streets and fled the vehicle on foot. With the assistance of the California Highway Patrol helicopter, Chiemwichitra was located hiding in some vegetation near a residence in the 1300 block of Willis Street. Chiemwichitra refused to comply with officers commands and was taken into custody with the assistance of K-9 Nord.

Chiemwichitra was transported to Shasta Regional Medical Center for treatment prior to booking at the Shasta County Jail.

Chiemwichitra was booked for felony domestic violence, assault with a deadly weapon, evading a police officer and resisting arrest.