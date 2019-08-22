On May 7th, 2013, 53-year-old Charles Roy Sweetwood of Redding, was found deceased in

his apartment at 3140 C Street in east Redding. Sweetwood had been deceased for multiple days by the time his body was discovered. Sweetwood’s death was determined to have been caused by a gunshot wound.

Redding Police Officers and Investigators worked the case for approximately seven months before investigative leads dried up and the case went cold. Although the investigation had identified two potential suspects, sufficient evidence did not exist at the time to seek prosecution.

The suspects in the case, Matthew Wade Hartman of Redding, who was 29 years old at the time of the homicide, and 23-year-old Carleen Annette Honaker, also of Redding, were interviewed multiple times by Investigators but repeatedly denied their involvement in Sweetwood’s death.

In early 2018, Redding Police Investigator Rusty Bishop was assigned the investigation. Investigator Bishop found that Hartman was still in the Redding area, but Honaker had moved away. Investigator Bishop worked with the California Department of Justice to have additional tests done on evidence in the case. Additional investigative steps were taken and new evidence was obtained.

Investigator Bishop persistently worked the case through August of 2019. Based on the newly obtained evidence, Redding Police Department Investigators presented the case to the Shasta County District Attorney’s Office in early August. Warrants were issued for the arrest of Hartman and Honaker on August 15th, 2019, charging them both with burglary, robbery, and murder.

On Tuesday, August 20th, 2019, Redding Police Department Investigators, with assistance from the Shasta County Probation Department, arrested Matthew Wade Hartman, now 36 years old, on the outstanding warrant. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail where he is being held with a bail of $1,000,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, 2019, Redding Police Department Investigators arrested Carleen Honaker, now 30 years old, outside of the Redding area. She was booked into the Shasta County Jail on her outstanding arrest warrant, also with a bail of $1,000,000.00.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Redding Police Department at (530)225-4200.