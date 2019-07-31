On July 23, 2019, at approximately 3:00 p.m., a Deputy Coroner Investigator was dispatched to the scene of a traffic collision off Kennett Road in the City of Shasta Lake, California. The decedent suffered significant injuries as a result of the collision and was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency personnel.

The decedent was positively identified as 64-year-old William Francis Coleman of Redding, California. The decedent’s next-of-kin has been notified and a postmortem examination was completed. The incident remains under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.