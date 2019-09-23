On September 22, 2019, at approximately 9:20 p.m., Officer Yabra made a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Shawn Edward Applehans II, 30 years old of Redding and Lorin Ashley Leonard, 28 years old of Redding. During the traffic stop, Officer Yabra learned both Applehans and Leonard were on probation. In addition, Leonard had a felony warrant for her arrest. Officer Yabra conducted a probation search and located drug paraphernalia, pepper spray, burglary tools, and ammunition in the vehicle.

Applehans, who is a convicted felon, was arrested for being a felon in possession of pepper spray, ammunition, burglary tools, and a probation violation. Leonard was arrested for the outstanding felony warrant, drug paraphernalia and a probation violation. Both were transported to Shasta County Jail.

While at the jail, Leonard admitted to having heroin concealed in her person. Approximately 2.1 grams were found in her person. Additional charges were added to Leonard for being in possession of a controlled substance and bringing a controlled substance into a jail.