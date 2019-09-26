The Redding Active 20-30 Club is announcing the beginning of the Theme Contest for the 34th Annual Redding Lighted Christmas Parade. The Parade will take place on Saturday, December 7th at 6:00 pm this year at its usual downtown location. Each year a theme is chosen which exemplifies the spirit of the Christmas Season and gives entrants a specific theme to use when planning and decorating their floats and entries. The Parade is a holiday season favorite for kids of all ages, featuring marching bands, floats, classic cars, local businesses, and other specialty entries, all of which are lighted and decorated for the season.

The deadline for Theme Contest entries is October 15th at 5:00 pm. Mailed entries must be postmarked by October 15th, 2019. The prize for this year’s contest will be $100. Theme ideas can be mailed to the Active 20-30 Club of Redding at P.O. Box 991566, Redding CA 96099 or emailed to redding2030@gmail.com. Please include your name, address, email, and a phone number where we can reach you. Multiple submissions are accepted. The theme contest winner will be chosen by the Redding Lighted Christmas Parade Committee.

The Active 20-30 Club of Redding Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt, non-profit organization and the philanthropic arm created by the Active 20-30 Club of Redding, a local service organization with the sole purpose of serving the Redding community’s greatest asset – our local children.

For questions, please contact Kelsi Sprague, PR at (530) 949-5232 or Justin Maier, Lighted Christmas Parade Committee Chair, at (530) 227-5511.