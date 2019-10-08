Extreme fire weather conditions Wednesday morning – Thursday evening due to strong winds and very dry conditions. A Red Flag Warning has been issued. This is forecast to be the strongest wind event of the season so far. Prepare now & please practice fire safety!
Gusty northerly winds will develop across the region late tonight and continue into Thursday. The strongest winds are expected to occur early Wednesday for the Sacramento Valley.
Gusty northerly winds will be possible across interior NorCal Wednesday into Thursday. There is the potential for gusts exceeding 40 mph in the Sacramento Valley and surrounding foothills and mountains.