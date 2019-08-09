On August 8th, 2019, at 11:50 pm, Redding Police Officers were dispatched to the 5000 block of Cascade Drive in regards to a woman receiving threats from her fiancé. The fiancé was later identified as David Gregory Winters, 28 years old of Red Bluff. Winters called the victim and told her he was going to drive to her residence in Redding and shoot her. In addition, he sent her images of a firearm and threats through text messages. Officers checked her neighborhood and broadcasted a Be On the Look Out (BOLO) for Winters. Officers were unable to locate Winters at that time.

On August 9th, 2019, at 1:00 am, Officer Leonard observed Winters in his vehicle near the victim’s residence. A traffic stop was attempted on Mountain View Drive and Constitution Drive; however, Winters fled the area in his vehicle southbound on Interstate 5. At the time, officers believed Winters was armed with a firearm due to the information the victim reported.

A pursuit was initiated southbound on Interstate 5, which had little to no traffic. The pursuit continued southbound into the Anderson City limits. Winters drove off of the interstate and collided with construction material from a construction site which caused his vehicle to become disabled. Winters abandoned his vehicle on the center median and fled on foot. Winters was taken into custody near McMurry Drive and Ganyon Drive in the City of Anderson.

A search of his vehicle, incident to his arrest, revealed Winters had a replica firearm located on the floorboard of his truck. In addition, Winters was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Winters was transported to a local hospital for medical clearance. He was later booked in the Shasta County Jail for resisting arrest, driving while under influence of alcohol, felony evasion and terrorist threats.