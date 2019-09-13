Recovery Happens Month breaks down the stigma surrounding substance use issues and highlights local treatment options

Recovery is achievable when we unite as a community to challenge commonly-held stigmas about those who have struggled with substance use and support people who are engaged in sobriety.

Every September, in observance of National Recovery Month, we honor the accomplishments made by those in recovery and educate the community about available treatment.

2019 Recovery Month activities include:

Recovery Happens Passport : September 16-20, times and locations vary. See brochure for details: Fifteen Shasta County substance use recovery programs and sober living homes are opening their doors to talk about what they offer and answer questions about treatment.

Last year, more than 300 years of sobriety was represented among the 250 people who attended the event.