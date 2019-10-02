New federal ID requirements to fly within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities fast approaching

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Californians who fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities and military bases that they will need a REAL ID driver license or identification card, or other federally approved documents, to pass through security checkpoints starting one year from today – October 1, 2020.

A REAL ID driver license or identification card is the result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation to establish minimum standards for identity verification and security features on driver licenses and identification cards issued in all 50 states. A gold bear and star indicate your California driver license or identification card is REAL ID compliant.

To obtain this next generation of federally compliant identification, applicants must visit a DMV office and bring the following:

One proof of Identity – Original or Certified

(Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)

Original or Certified (Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.) One proof of Social Security number

(Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)

number (Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number) Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address

Paper documents required.

(Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)

To view a complete list of acceptable application documents visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

You may not need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings if you currently have a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card, or another federally approved document. While a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., the REAL ID does not replace a passport for travel outside of the U.S.

The DMV encourages you to wait until your driver license or identification card is up for renewal to apply for a REAL ID. However, if your card expires after the October 2020 enforcement date and you need a REAL ID sooner, apply now!

Helpful REAL ID Application Tips:

Save time by filling out the online driver license application before the required DMV office visit.

Use the interactive document checklist to assist in gathering the correct application documents.

View the REAL ID Application Guide (step-by-step) video.

Schedule an appointment.