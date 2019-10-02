New federal ID requirements to fly within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities fast approaching

Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Californians who fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities and military bases that they will need a REAL ID driver license or identification card, or other federally approved documents, to pass through security checkpoints starting one year from today – October 1, 2020.

A REAL ID driver license or identification card is the result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation to establish minimum standards for identity verification and security features on driver licenses and identification cards issued in all 50 states. A gold bear and star indicate your California driver license or identification card is REAL ID compliant.

To obtain this next generation of federally compliant identification, applicants must visit a DMV office and bring the following:

  • One proof of Identity – Original or Certified
    (Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)
  • One proof of Social Security number
    (Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)
  • Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address
    Paper documents required.
    (Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)

To view a complete list of acceptable application documents visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.

You may not need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings if you currently have a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card, or another federally approved document. While a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., the REAL ID does not replace a passport for travel outside of the U.S.

The DMV encourages you to wait until your driver license or identification card is up for renewal to apply for a REAL ID.  However, if your card expires after the October 2020 enforcement date and you need a REAL ID sooner, apply now!

Helpful REAL ID Application Tips: 