New federal ID requirements to fly within the U.S. and enter secure federal facilities fast approaching
Sacramento – The California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) reminds Californians who fly within the United States or enter secure federal facilities and military bases that they will need a REAL ID driver license or identification card, or other federally approved documents, to pass through security checkpoints starting one year from today – October 1, 2020.
A REAL ID driver license or identification card is the result of a 9/11 Commission recommendation to establish minimum standards for identity verification and security features on driver licenses and identification cards issued in all 50 states. A gold bear and star indicate your California driver license or identification card is REAL ID compliant.
To obtain this next generation of federally compliant identification, applicants must visit a DMV office and bring the following:
- One proof of Identity – Original or Certified
(Valid passport, birth certificate, etc.)
- One proof of Social Security number
(Social Security card or W-2 form showing entire number)
- Two different proofs of California Residency showing street address
Paper documents required.
(Utility or cell phone bill, bank statement, mortgage bill, etc.)
To view a complete list of acceptable application documents visit REALID.dmv.ca.gov.
You may not need a REAL ID to fly or enter secure federal buildings if you currently have a valid passport, military ID, Global Entry Card, or another federally approved document. While a passport may allow you to fly within the U.S., the REAL ID does not replace a passport for travel outside of the U.S.
The DMV encourages you to wait until your driver license or identification card is up for renewal to apply for a REAL ID. However, if your card expires after the October 2020 enforcement date and you need a REAL ID sooner, apply now!
Helpful REAL ID Application Tips:
- Save time by filling out the online driver license application before the required DMV office visit.
- Use the interactive document checklist to assist in gathering the correct application documents.
- View the REAL ID Application Guide (step-by-step) video.
- Schedule an appointment.
- Find a field office that offers Saturday and Extended Morning Hours.