On August 19, 2019 at 1:52 a.m., Officer Matt Bruce attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a suspected D.U.I. driver near Hartnell and Shasta View. The vehicle fled eastbound on Hartnell and a pursuit was initiated.

The driver, later identified as Paul Cruz, 49 years old of Redding, led Redding Police Officers and Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies on a 26 minute, 35-mile pursuit eastbound on SR299. Burney Deputies deployed a spike strip, a device placed in the path of the pursued vehicle which slowly releases air from the tires, on SR299 in Montgomery Creek. The vehicle slowly came to a stop a short distance later where Cruz and his passenger, Felicia Gensaw, 32 years of Redding, were taken into custody peacefully. Speeds in the pursuit reached 100 miles per hour on the highway.

The vehicle was found to have been reported stolen on July 25, 2019, from Hilltop Drive. The license plates had been replaced with ones stolen from another vehicle of the same make, model and year. The theft of those plates was not discovered until after the pursuit was initiated.

Cruz is currently on probation for drug-related offenses and was booked into the jail for possession of a stolen car, driving under the influence of drugs, violation of probation. Gensaw was booked for possession of stolen property and possession of suspected methamphetamine.