The Bureau of Land Management reminds claimants who wish to retain their existing mining claims on federal public lands through the 2020 assessment year to pay a maintenance fee or file a Maintenance Fee Waiver Certification (Small Miner’s Waiver) on or before Tuesday, September 3, to prevent the mining claim from being declared forfeit and void.

The maintenance fee for a lode claim, tunnel site, or mill site is $165 per claim/site. For placer mining claims only, the fees are $165 for every 20 acres or portion thereof. Since the maintenance fee due on or before September 3 for the 2020 assessment year has been increased from $155 to $165, those who have already paid will be given an opportunity to pay the additional amount without penalty, upon notice from the BLM. Claimants who filed a Small Miner’s Waiver last year in 2018 for the 2019 assessment year will be required to file an Affidavit of Annual Assessment Work form, including the required $15 processing fee per claim on or before December 30.

Each payment must be accompanied by a written list of the claim names and BLM serial numbers for which the maintenance fee is being paid. All maintenance fees or Maintenance Fee Waiver Certifications must be paid or filed by mail with a check to BLM California State Office, 2800 Cottage Way, Room W-1623, Sacramento, CA 95825, or online with a credit card through the BLM’s payment portal. Payments or filings by mail must be postmarked on or before September 3.

The BLM’s Information Access Center (Public Room) is open for payments or filings from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Cash, check or credit card can be presented to make payment in person. Click here to review the mining claim fees online. For more information on the filing deadlines, maintenance fees, Maintenance Fee Waiver Certifications, or Federal Land and Policy Management Act filings (Affidavit of Annual Assessment Work or Notice of Intent to Hold) please call 916-978-4400, or visit https://www.blm.gov/public-room/california.

