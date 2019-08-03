The Shasta-Trinity National Forest is inviting the public to two celebrations in honor of Smokey Bear’s 75thBirthday on August 9. One will be in Hayfork at the Trinity County Fair’s Lawn Stage from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. The other will be in Redding at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisors Office from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Smokey Bear’s Birthday celebration at the Trinity County Fairgrounds will be held on the Lawn Stage at approximately 1:30 p.m. following the Ugly Dog Contest. Children of all ages will learn about the real story of Smokey Bear, meet the bear himself and there will be free vanilla ice cream served. The Trinity County Fairgrounds is located at 6000 CA-3, Hayfork, CA. On Kids Day August 9 children 12 and under are admitted free. For information about ticket prices for adults, please visit: http://www.trinitycountyfair.com/home.html

The celebration at the Shasta-Trinity National Forest Supervisors Office will be held at 11 a.m. in the visitor lobby located at 3644 Avtech Parkway, Redding. Children of all ages will be able to meet and get their photo taken with Smokey Bear, help him blow out his birthday candles and there will be free fire prevention information handouts.

Since 1944, Smokey Bear has taught millions of Americans about their role in preventing wildfires. The Smokey Bear Wildfire Prevention campaign is the longest-running public service advertising campaign in U.S. history, educating generations of Americans. Wildfire prevention remains one of the most critical issues affecting our country and his message is as relevant and urgent today as it was 75 years ago. “Only You Can Prevent Wildfires” promotes the prevention of unwanted and unplanned wildfires versus prescribed fires. For more information, please visit www.smokeybear.com