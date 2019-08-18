WHAT: Money in Politics: Guest Speaker Lorraine Reich WHEN: Monday, August 19, 2019, 6 pm (changed, revised time) Monday, August 19, 2019, 6 pm WHERE: IBEW Union Hall, 900 Locust St., Redding, CA 96001

The public is invited to a “Money in Politics” forum, Monday, August 27, 2019 at 6pm, IBEW Union Hall, 900 Locust Street, Redding, CA 96001. The first in a 3-part series on the dynamic role of money in our current political system, this is a non-partisan discussion sponsored by Indivisible California One and the Democratic Central Committee of Shasta County.

The guest speaker for the first “Money in Politics” forum is Lorraine Reich, an attorney from Nevada County. She will explore the impact of money in politics, and how corporations can have an advantage in policy-making and legislation. Lorraine Reich is a local representative of MovetoAmend.org, a national coalition which seeks to amend the U.S. Constitution to state that: “inalienable rights belong to human beings only, and that money is not a form of protected free speech under the First Amendment and can be regulated in political campaigns.”

The 2nd forum in the series will be held Monday September 16th, IBEW Union Hall, 900 Locust Street, Redding, 6pm.

For more information, please contact forum organizer Cheryl McKinley, (530) 945-0940.