As part of the Winnemem, the tribe is holding the When Salmon Speak forum on Wednesday evening, during which Redding residents can learn about the policies, politics and infrastructure projects that threaten the North State’s water and fish.

The forum’s panel will feature indigenous leaders as well as environmental scholars and

activists and will take place 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25 on the second floor of the Shasta County Arts Council (Old City Hall), 1313 Market St. in Redding.

Major topics of the forum will include indigenous peoples’ traditional ecological knowledge

and stewardship, the benefits and challenges of salmon restoration, the proposed Delta

Tunnel, the Shasta Dam raise project, the Trump administration’s water plan (called by

experts an extinction plan for salmon) and the controversy over Governor Newsom’s plan to veto S.B. 1.

Speakers include:

o Chief Caleen Sisk – Winnemem Wintu Spiritual Leader and Tribal Chief

o Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla – Executive Director of Restore the Delta

o Don Hankins – Professor of Geography, Chico State University

o Tom Stokely –Save California Salmon Board Member; water and salmon policy

consultant

During the Run4Salmon, the Winnemem and supporters make a 300-mile prayerful journey

from the Bay-Delta to the McCloud River, tracing the migratory spawning route of winter-run Chinook salmon. Along the way, the Run4Salmon participants hold ceremonies,

concerts and educational events to advocate for the restoration of salmon runs, protection

of waterways and preservation of the lifeways of indigenous people.

This year, the Run4Salmon participants delivered a letter by Chief Sisk to Governor Gavin

Newsom at his office in the Capitol on Sept. 18. The letter urged the Governor to sign S.B. 1, which would ensure that the federal Central Valley Project complies with state

environmental law no matter what the Trump administration does to

undermine endangered species protection.

A version of the letter was later published by the Sacramento Bee as an opinion piece.

“The winter-run Chinook salmon are on the verge of extinction due to years of drought,

pollution and water mismanagement,” said Chief Sisk. “Since Shasta Dam was built 73 years ago, salmon have been unable to return to their waters in the Winnemem’s ancestral watershed. We are working to bring the genetic descendants of our salmon from New

Zealand back to their home waters.”

For more about the Run4Salmon, visit: www.Run4Salmon.org