Envision Palo Cedro Workshops Sept. 6 and 13, Oct. 4 and 18, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6

The Chamber of Commerce has formed a subcommittee charged with discovering the community vision for Palo Cedro. The chamber invites the community and stakeholders, to join them to share your ideas.

The Envision committee will provide background education about zoning and development in Palo Cedro, then facilitate a series of “vision” brainstorming activities. It is critical to engage as many members of the Palo Cedro community in this effort as possible. They are seeking diverse input from all ages and perspectives. They will organize the data collected in this research effort, and work collaboratively with Shasta County to build a development policy and framework that supports our vision.

The community is invited to attend one or all six Friday morning or evening workshops to help shape the future of Palo Cedro. All community workshops will be at the Palo Cedro Community Hall located at 22037 Old 44 Drive in Palo Cedro.

Workshops on Sept. 6 and 13, Oct. 4 and Dec. 6, will be four hours from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The Oct. 18 and Nov. 1 workshops are three hours from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Participants should register for the workshop of their choice by visiting these Eventbrite links. Registration is free, and a $10 donation is suggested for pizza and supplies.

For questions, please contact Kelly Lindblom at (530) 238-5076 or email envisionpalocedro@gmail.com