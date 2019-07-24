World Breastfeeding Week, a global activity to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world, will be celebrated in Shasta County on August 1.

This year, the World Breastfeeding Week theme will focus on Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders. These include a variety of mental health issues that affect mothers during and after pregnancy. The cross-cultural, age, income and ethnicity lines and can include everything from anxiety and depression to rage.

Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders affect about 1 in 5 moms. A mother’s mental health is crucial for the well-being of both her and her baby. If she’s overwhelmed by depression or anxiety, she may not be able to provide the nurturing her baby needs to grow and thrive, putting him or her at risk for poor health. Breastfeeding is a great way for a mother to bond with her new baby, even if she’s dealing with symptoms of mood and anxiety disorders. It can also help to lower a mother’s stress hormones, helping with anxiety.

This free event will be held on Thursday, August 1 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with the video series premiere at noon at the Mae Helene Bacon Boggs Building, 2620 Breslauer Way, Redding. Activities include:

Debut of Perinatal Mood and Anxiety Disorders video series

Community resource fair with discussion

Release of new WIC Breastfeeding Support Calendars

Lunch provided

For more information call (530) 245-6466 or go to www.shastaWIC.net. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.