For the past 16 years, the Shasta County Public Health Advisory Board (PHAB) has recognized community members who have improved the public’s health through prevention. Continuing in this great tradition, PHAB would like to announce the call for nominations for this year. Awardees will be recognized at a luncheon in September.

The Community Health Awards focus primarily on the prevention of community health problems. “Each year we recognize individuals or organizations who support health and create systems to prevent poor health outcomes,” said Kristen Lyons, PHAB Chair. “This year, award winners will be recognized for their efforts to prevent harmful substance use. We look forward to seeing who the community chooses to nominate.”

Nominees must meet the following selection criteria:

Emphasize Prevention

Build on new or existing Collaborations

Ability to Mobilize the Community

Success in Leveraging Community Assets

Nomination forms are easy to fill out and submit online.

All nominations must be received by August 9, 2019 .

More information about the Public Health Advisory Board can be found at www.shastahhsa.net.