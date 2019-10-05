On Friday, October 4, 2019 at 3:15 p.m., Shasta County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 20000 block of Clairvaux Lane, Redding for a report of an active vandalism being committed by a male juvenile (13 years old) resident at a group home operated by Victor Treatment Centers. SHASCOM informed responding deputies there was an active verbal argument between the suspect and staff on scene. It was also discovered the suspect committing the vandalism was recently released from the Shasta County Juvenile Hall after being arrested for his connection to the assault of a staff member which occurred at the same location on 10/02/2019.

When deputies arrived on scene, the suspect was detained without further incident. After further investigation, deputies learned the suspect became disruptive on at the residence and began striking a vehicle on the property with objects. Deputies estimated the suspect caused over $3,000 in damages to the vehicle which is a felony.

The suspect was arrested and transported to the Shasta County Juvenile Hall where he was booked for 594(b)(1) PC-Vandalism.

This case has been forwarded to the Shasta County Juvenile Probation Department for prosecution.