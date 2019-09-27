On Thursday, September 26th, 2019 at approximately 8:15 A.M., Officer Enyart of the Redding Police Department observed a male who was unsteady on his feet near the roadway in the area of C Street and Saginaw Street in Redding. Officer Enyart contacted the male subject, identified as 29-year-old Joshua Steele Woodworth of Redding.

A records check revealed Woodworth was on probation and subject to search. A search of Woodworth’s person revealed a stolen Glock 9MM handgun, ammunition, and 7.5 grams of Psilocybin mushrooms, otherwise known as “Magic Mushrooms”. Woodworth is prohibited from possession firearms and ammunition due to a previous felony conviction.

Woodworth was arrested and booked into the Shasta County Jail on charges of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance while armed, possession of a controlled substance, and a probation violation.

Psilocybin mushrooms can cause nervousness, paranoia, panic, hallucinations, and psychosis when consumed. These conditions, accompanied by possession of a stolen firearm on a public street could have resulted in a crime of violence. Proactive patrols of neighborhoods can often prevent violent crimes before they happen. Redding Police Officers strive to be proactive whenever possible in an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe.