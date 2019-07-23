On Monday, July 22, 2019, at approximately 6:30 p.m., Agents with the Shasta Interagency Narcotics Task Force went to a residence on WindSong Lane to conduct a probation compliance check on Eric Scott Brown, age 35, of Redding. Brown is currently on felony probation for a firearm-related offense.

Brown failed to make his presence known upon initial contact, but was later found inside a travel trailer and detained. A subsequent search of the travel trailer revealed a large quantity of ammunition (in many different calibers), methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and numerous firearms holsters/cases.

B ased on Brown’s probation status and consent from the property owners, a more thorough search was conducted. SINTF Agents then found seven firearms (4 rifles, 2 shotguns, and a revolver), additional ammunition, and a ballistic vest. One of the mentioned firearms was stolen, while several others had the serial numbers obliterated.

Brown was subsequently placed under arrest and transported to the Shasta County Jail. Brown was booked for possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammunition by a felon, possession of a ballistic vest by a felon, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. SINTF will also be filing additional charges against Brown.