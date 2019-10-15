Vegetation Management Burn Notification
Burney – CAL FIRE along with the California Department Parks and Recreation’s Northern
Buttes District will be conducting a prescribed burn operation beginning October 16, 2019,
weather permitting, and pile burning during the fall/winter months. The proposed prescribed burn will be conducted along South Clark Creek Road, west of Highway 89, inside McArthur Burney Falls Memorial State Park. Smoke from the burn should be minimal and limited in duration. The piles are located within the main Park and will be burned throughout the fall/winter, weather permitting.
The Prescribed burn will:
Reduce fuels and improve wildlife habitat
Restore fire to the habitat
Regenerate pines and other shade-intolerant species
Provide live-fire training for fire personnel in a controlled manner
Project Description:
Contacts: CAL FIRE: Brian Noel, Battalion Chief (530) 448-2411
California State Parks: Trish Ladd, Environmental Scientist (530) 532-3087
Descriptive Location for burning: North of the community of Burney along South Clark
Creek Road
Total acreage: up to 30 ac
Planned ignition: Wednesday, October 16, 2019
Duration of ignition: Day only
Duration of smoke production: Day only
Estimated direction of smoke travel: North to North West
Communities or Smoke Sensitive Areas: Burney, Johnson Park, Cayton