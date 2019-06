On June 25, 2019, a preliminary hearing was held in the case against Joseph Roza. Roza was held to answer on one count of murder with a special allegation of discharge of a firearm causing death.

The charge relates to the February shooting death of Oak Run resident Gregory Galusha. Roza will be arraigned on the Information July 8, 2019. Roza’s case was investigated by Deputy Thomas Rosina of the Shasta County Sheriff’s Office.