On August 12, 2019 at around 1:00 AM, Officer Mike Enyart was conducting proactive enforcement in the Downtown Redding area. He saw a maroon-colored GMC Yukon run through a red light at Eureka Way and California Street. Officer Enyart conducted a traffic enforcement stop on the vehicle for the violation near Market Street and Trinity Street. He identified the driver as Devon Rentrfro, 45 years of Redding, and found he was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).
Persons on PRCS are subject to search at all times. Officer Enyart conducted a search of Rentfro and his vehicle. During the search, Officer Enyart located almost $13,000 in cash, over one-half of an ounce of suspected methamphetamine, a digital scale and other items associated with drug sales. Rentfro was arrested for possession of a controlled substance for sale, transportation of a controlled substance and a violation of his PRCS terms.