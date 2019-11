Crockett is a nice, playful, independent, eight-month-old, long-haired, gray, male kitten. Crockett is a nice, playful, independent, eight-month-old, long-haired, gray, male kitten.

He is neutered, vaccinated, and house-trained, and gets along great with other cats.

Crockett is available for adoption through S.N.A.P. (Spay, Neuter & Protect) in Palo Cedro.