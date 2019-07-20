SPECIAL MEETING OF THE SHASTA COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION

Tuesday July 23, 2019, 4:00 p.m.

Zone Amendment 10-002, Vesting Tentative Tract Map 1996, and Development Agreement 19-0001 (Tierra Robles Planned Development Shasta Red, LLC): The applicant has requested approval of Zone Amendment 10-002 to rezone property from Rural Residential 5–acre minimum (RR-BA-5), Rural Residential 3-acre minimum (RR-BA-3), and Unclassified (U) zone districts to a Planned Development (PD) zone district incorporating a comprehensive site development plan and specific development standards for the development of Vesting Tentative Tract Map 1996, which if approved, would divide an approximately 715-acre site into 166 residential parcels, ranging from 1.38 to 6.81 acres, six open space parcels totaling 190.5 acres, and an internal circulation road system and on-site package sewage disposal system. Approval of the project would include approval of Vesting Tentative Tract Map 1996. Proposed Development Agreement 19-0001 would require the developer to pay its pro-rata share of the cost of signalizing the Cedro Lane and Deschutes Road intersection. The project site is located within Shasta County, approximately five miles east of the City of Redding, between the unincorporated communities of Bella Vista and Palo Cedro. The 715-acre site is bounded by Old Alturas Road to the north and Boyle Road to the south, 1.6 miles west of Deschutes Road. Assessor’s Parcel Numbers: 061-240-001, 061-210-001, 078-250-002, 078-060-036, and 078-060-039. Staff Planner: Lisa Lozier.

Staff recommends that the Planning Commission:

1. Conduct a public hearing; and

2. Close the public hearing; and

3. Continue the item to a date certain to be determined by the Commission.