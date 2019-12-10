Thousands are hurt while hanging holiday lights every year,

and decorations start hundreds of home fires each December

SAN FRANCISCO — As temperatures fall this holiday season, lights and other decorations are going up on homes and businesses across the nation. By following some simple safety tips, Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) customers can make sure their holiday season stays merry, bright and accident-free.

As customers prepare to decorate outside, keep these tips from the U.S. Product Safety Commission in mind:

Inspect extension cords and light strings before hanging lights. According to the National Safety Council, each year 150 home fires are started by faulty holiday decorations. Make sure you use only indoor lights inside, and only outdoor lights outside.

Make sure your ladder is in good working condition before you climb. The National Safety Council reports that nearly 6,000 Americans are treated in emergency rooms each holiday season due to fall-related injuries while hanging Christmas lights.

Never tack, nail or overstress light strings while hanging them. Hooks or specialized light string clips are the safer option. Follow directions on the package for the number of strings it is safe to use from one electric outlet.

As you decorate inside, there are also important safety measures you need to follow: