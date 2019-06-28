Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) is replacing a low-level outlet gate and replacing seals on a radial gate at the Pit 1 Dam in Fall River Mills. A contractor for PG&E will perform the work from late June until about late October.

Public access to recreational areas of Fall River Lake will not be impacted but the contractor will use a barge and cranes to safely perform the work, setting up alongside Long Street on the south end of the dam.

Water levels and flows in Fall River Lake and Fall River will remain near normal levels during the project.