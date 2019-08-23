Crews from Pacific Gas and Electric Company are working to replace fire-damaged wooden poles and restore power by Friday evening to the remaining 700 customers who are without power from the Mountain Fire.

On Thursday, PG&E shut off power at the request of Cal Fire to about 1,200 electric customers in and near the Mountain Fire in Shasta County. This was done the safety of firefighters and others. About 500 of those customers were restored Thursday evening.

As PG&E gained safe access to burn areas, crews replaced three burned wooden poles on Thursday. Today, PG&E crews are replacing the remaining 14 damaged poles and expect to restore the remaining customers this evening.

PG&E crews proactively sprayed fire retardant on about 30 wooden poles in areas they could safely access near the fire.