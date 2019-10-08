Acting proactively, PG&E has announced a turn off power for safety for approximately 27,960 customers living in the areas of Redding, Anderson, Shingletown, Palo Cedro, Cottonwood, Lakehead, Millville, Bella Vista, Oak Run, Whitmore, Igo, Round Mountain, Montgomery Creek, Big Bend, Shasta Lake, Ono, Shasta, and Burney.

Due to gusty winds and dry conditions, combined with heightened fire risk, PG&E may need to turn off power for public safety in the next 36 to 48 hours. As they continue to monitor conditions, please prepare for outages that could last longer than 48 hours. Get the latest information on this event at pge.com/pspsupdates

Weather conditions, including potential fire risk, have been forecast that may impact electric service to portions of our service area. If a decision is made to turn off power, we expect to start turning off power for safety as outlined below. If you live in these communities, PG&E will attempt to contact you via telephone, text and email.

Please check back for the latest information as the area and number of customers impacted are updated as weather conditions change.

Outages (weather event plus restoration time) could last longer than 48 hours. For planning purposes, PG&E suggests customers prepare for outages that could last several days.