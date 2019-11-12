On Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019, the “No on 166 Homes” committee will be hosting a PATROL (Protect Against Tierra Robles Overdeveloped Land) legal fund benefit at the Riverfront Playhouse for a presentation of “A Christmas Carol.” The play is written by Christopher Scharios, (adapted from the book by Charles Dickens) and directed by Jennifer Levens. Doors open at 6:15 p.m., play begins promptly at 7:30 p.m. Riverfront Playhouse is located at 1620 East Cypress Avenue.

Celebrate the Christmas season with this timeless story for the whole family and by also supporting a great cause. Note: Schools will be closed the day after play (Dec. 20) for Christmas vacation.

Tickets are $25 each. To receive the benefit to PATROL cause, tickets need to be purchased through committee members or calling 530-209-4363 or 530-515-0807.

Guests are invited to come early to enjoy complimentary food and desserts. Soft drinks, wine, and beer are available for purchase. Raffle tickets will also be available for purchase for fabulous gift baskets.

For more information about the” No on 166 Homes” go to the PATROL website https://shastapatrol.org