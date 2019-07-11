From the PATROL/NO ON 166 HOMES steering committee
Many thanks to those of you who have signed the petition, sent letters and made a donation(s) to stop the Tierra Robles Suburban sprawling subdivision.
There is still more to do! Help Spread the Word!
There are still hundreds of Palo Cedro, Bella Vista and Redding residents plus Bella Vista Water District customers who do not know they are negatively impacted by Tierra Robles. The County has confirmed the July 23rd Planning Commission date.
Please get the word out to your neighbors and friends – we don’t have much time!
To join this community effort to create the political will to stop Tierra Robles and to preserve our rural character and fragile infrastructure, here are some opportunities:
1. SIGN THE “VOTE NO ON TIERRA ROBLES” PETITION AT LINK
Share the petition link with your friends and family – get us to 1,000 signers!
2. GO TO THE “GET INVOLVED NOW” PAGE AT https://shastapatrol.org – Use our link to email letters with your personal comments to both the Planning Commissioners and the Board of Supervisors. Expressing your personal concerns makes a difference to our elected officials. Ask them for a response.
3. SHOW UP WEARING RED AND SHOULD YOU CHOOSE TO, SPEAK YOUR CONCERNS AT THE JULY 23rd PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING – 4:00 p.m. at the Board of Supervisor Chambers, 1450 Court Street, 2nd Floor. Three minutes of facts are more effective than ‘Not In My Backyard’ arguments.
The County’s legal notice confirming the 7/23 Planning Commission meeting can be viewed: LINK
PLEASE DONATE WHATEVER YOU CAN TO PUT OUR REMY MOOSE MANLEY LLC LEGAL EFFORTS ACROSS THE FINISH LINE AT: https://shastapatrol.org.
If you prefer, you can send a check payable to PATROL, P.O. Box 682, Palo Cedro, CA 96073. All donations are non-tax deductible and non-refundable and are deposited with Tri-Counties Bank. Any unused funds will be donated to the Palo Cedro Community Park.
if you have questions about Tierra Robles, the Planning Commission meeting or patrol please email notierrarobles@gmail.com; call 530-549-4743 or visit https://shastapatrol.org
.
Success comes from sharing the weight of this community effort, so please follow through today. There is strength in numbers!
Thank you from the PATROL/NO ON 166 HOMES steering committee (your volunteer neighbors)
Brad Seiser, David Waters, Jean Sturm, Jim Griffith, Laura Baldwin, Mike Moffat, Nancy Main, Sandy Kotch, Sara Hoxie, Scott Tikalsky
