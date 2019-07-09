by Palomino Armstrong,

I am literally sick to my stomach and crying as I write this. The beautiful bay has a so-called, “blown out knee”. We need to commit to saving her right now. She is heading to the slaughter truck if we don’t step up. Look at that leg, it has to be excruciating! That is how she stands (see middle pix).

I have to say I am saying YES, praying and believing that y’all would not let her down. Watching her move is beyond excruciating, and I cannot believe any human could leave a horse like that.

So she was headed to the slaughter truck, her knee basically broken, and in absolute agony. I am so angry and so sick. I just cried and cried when I saw her trying to walk. We need to call the emergency vet out asap, and I also told my person to GO AHEAD!. I am running on absolute faith, but the person who left this horse like this should be punished beyond belief.

On top of that, we have her buddy, a 30-year-old gelding who is slowly starving as his teeth are in beyond deplorable shape. He has horrible open sores in his mouth from his teeth poking into his gums and is blind to boot. These horses have been through more pain than any horse should ever suffer. We were told the gelding has cancer, and you can see the tumors all over his head and neck.

We need to commit to both of these horses. AND, while I was writing this, I RECEIVED ANOTHER CALL about more orphans at the shipping yard.

SO WE NEED HELP, AND WE NEED IT NOW. PLEASE HELP US SAVE THESE 2 and provide what they need. I am sure the emergency vet will not be cheap, but we need to help this mare RIGHT NOW! Her pain ends tonight.

We also need to save the orphaned foals, bail them, vet them and get them home.

What a horrible way to live the “golden years”. Sometimes this is just way too much to even begin to deal with.

I told our person to call the vet, and again, I am absolutely running on faith. Faith that no one out there will let that mare suffer another minute more than she has to. Can you imagine walking on a broken leg with all that weight???? She can’t even bend over to get to water.

I know there are at least 2 more orphans, and we all know how those numbers can climb quickly.

_We had to put down “Our Beautiful Boy”, the one who was saved after Lucky Man got another home, prior to Matt picking him up. He too was in absolute agony and could barely even stand. He would have also been on the slaughter truck floor. _

There is way too much heartbreak. We had a $1000 vet bill from the last kids in WA, and the same day we had a huge bill in NV, and that is the day we had to euthanize Our Beautiful Boy; So between our last 2 vet bills, the ones we are incurring with these 2 kids, and the one for the new orphans, we will be hurting tremendously, and that is not even beginning to add up all the new expenses that will come with these kids.

I can only say THANK YOU, on behalf of all the horses you have saved. Especially from the ones who would have died during transport. The gift you have given these horses is amazing, and yes, once again I am asking you to help more horses.

It is definitely “GO TIME”!

WE NEED YOU TO SAVE THEM! PLEASE HELP IF YOU CAN!

Y’all are amazing, and YOU HAVE SAVED SO MANY LIVES! Thank you for always being there for the horses.

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support. We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE! We will keep on fighting as long as we have the funds to make it happen, even though on days like today it is simply too much. 🙁