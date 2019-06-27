By Palomino Armstrong,

MARE # 2 WAS OUR “BONUS MARE”. She is in extremely critical shape Please say a prayer for her! Her colt is also absolutely starved 🙁

It never seems to end. YOU made it possible to save the original 4 pregnant mares. During that rescue, we were given the option to save the emaciated mare you see in the above photo There was no way we could leave her, or her starving colt, behind 🙁

In all honesty, she may be too far gone and have too much damage to her organs from being so starved. However, we will give her every single chance to get healthy and have a life. She will need blood work and to be seen by a vet.

We have stepped in for so many starvation cases, but sadly we have had 4 or 5 where there was simply too much damage done to their organs. Honey Bandit was definitely a miracle. If you haven’t seen his story, you should, if you want a reminder of the miracles that can happen. So we won’t quit, unless the horse asks us to respect that they are “done”. They will ALWAYS tell you.

Here is the link to his story. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sO2CFim0AYs. Just copy the link and put it in your browser. Then get your tissues and remember he is a happy horse today. He does have some issues, but none that bother him 🙂 or that he is aware of.

GOOD NEWS on Lucky Man. We paid his fees, and YOU kept him off the slaughter truck!! Where it gets even better is this. Before Matt picked him up, someone saw the post and wanted him. So not only did you keep him off the truck, it bought him time to find another home, AND, IT ALLOWED US TO SAVE ANOTHER “direct ship child”.

So instead of saving 4 mares, plus their unborn foals, we saved 4 mares, the emaciated mare and her very thin colt, a 2-year-old with a horrific injury, another colt, AND Matt is currently bringing home another 7, (not 5) horses that were ALL saved from slaughter. So the rescue of 9 turned into FIFTEEN!

Of course, all the extra kids put a huge dent in the funds that were raised, so once again we need folks to help us get them all vetted, get the special feed & additional vet care they need, and simply get them home.

Y’all are amazing, and YOU HAVE SAVED SO MANY LIVES! Thank you for always being there for the horses.

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE!

