By Palomino Armstrong,

Another call for four more babies, and maybe more. At least this one is not a 24-hour deadline. Pickup could be in a day, or a week, or even longer. Luckily the Shipper does not have a full load right now. So every day is a gift for these poor babies. Sadly, we have no option to save the moms. But we need to raise funds to secure the safety and rescue of these little babies.

We deal with so much heartbreak it is beyond comprehension. It drains you to the point of almost not being able to function. I know this is God’s rescue and He puts this all in front of us. So I am supposed to be able to handle it 🙁 We run on so much faith, and He does always provide, even when we are down to pennies, but it takes every last thing.

THANK YOU so very much for making the last rescue possible. The mare’s leg was horribly broken. When she stepped out of the trailer she fell down, so she was humanely euthanized within hours. It of course was extra spendy, but it had to be done. THANK YOU for giving her the respect she deserved, and the gift of an end to her pain. The other gelding is now in his forever home. He may or may not have a long life, but his teeth were fixed so his horrible pain has also ended. The vet said the cancer is not painful, so he will live out his days in peace, surrounded by love. The orphans were also picked up and are home safe.

We were called on a beautiful little filly from Nevada, named Tyla. She had been caught in the middle of a stallion fight and had been laying there for hours. Everyone came together and we picked her up.

She was in horrible shape, and we took her to the vet on our way home. I also consulted our vet in CA. She is a foal specialist and is one of the best vets out there. Both of my “excellent” vets had exactly the same treatment plan. However, even with proper meds, the damage to her spine was too much and she let us know she was done. Her pain was getting worse and worse and her spinal injury was not improving.

Sadly, we had to set her free from her pain and this world. The only good thing was that for once, EVERY person in her life DID THE RIGHT THING FOR HER. If caring folks had not taken the time to make sure she was rescued, she would have literally been eaten alive on the range, as she was paralyzed when she was lying down (She could literally only move her head and neck.) Another heartbreak for us, but a beautiful gift for an amazingly beautiful little baby. She couldn’t stay lying down, even when we helped her down. Her pain was too much.

She would stand beside my bed for literally hours, with her nose mushed into my tummy and sleep. We spent nearly 24/7 with her, but even with the best care, she never had a chance. When a baby wants to fight, and there is even the slightest chance of getting better, we will always fight with them. But that moment they tell you they are done, we have to honor and respect that, no matter how painful it is for us. That is true rescue. Always doing what is best for the critter in front of you.

So we have lots of vet bills again, and our milk and rescue funds have been depleted We are getting ready for the new kids, and praying there will only be 4 However we all know that can change in a minute. So once again, we need your help now!

Y’all are amazing, and YOU HAVE SAVED SO MANY LIVES! Thank you for always being there for the horses.

Thank you as always, for your amazing love and support. We treasure all our Chilly Pepper Family and appreciate the fact that YOU MAKE THIS ALL POSSIBLE! We will keep on fighting as long as we have the funds to make it happen, even though on days like today it is simply too much. 🙁

Below – Honey Bandit and Lucky. Two of the amazing lives that y’all have saved!