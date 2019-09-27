By Palomino Armstrong,

Another 911 call today. The shipper in WA has at least three for us. I need to let him know asap if we can take them. TWO of them are easily big enough to ship, but we were offered the chance to save them. However, as always, there is a looming deadline.

We are so grateful to y’all for helping us save the 71 babies in August and September, but these lives are just as important. We have been absolutely swamped caring for the nearly 90 horses we had at Chilly Pepper, but thankfully, our angels stepped up to help us find placement for many of the babies. We are now close to 30 horses, but that is still a very large number going into winter. We need to stock up on groceries and meds.

With temperatures sinking into the low 20’s in the next week, we are fighting the cold weather, “water blues”. (Low 20’s means freezing water tanks, frozen hoses, broken water lines etc So we need to buy new tank heaters and get ready for the cold immediately. It’s only September, ugh.)

We are working on more shelter so all these kids will be comfortable and warm. In the past, this much shelter was not needed, as our numbers were normally lower.

However, as we are sitting on close to 30 horses and the weather is already going to be brutal, we need to get the extra shelters set up. Especially as we are (hopefully) heading out to get more.

The (4 legged) kids are also eating us out of house and home. We need to order more hay, grain, milk pellets etc. and are now heading to WA, IF we can save these babies. This will mean more vetting etc. (It was over $500 for the last 5). As our coffers were nearly wiped out with the 71 needing so much special feed, milk pellets, vetting etc., we need to get back on track.

Please help us save these lives and prepare for the upcoming winter. We need your help and together, as always, we can “git ‘er done” and keep saving lives.

Thank you from all the horse kids and the rest of the critters. Your donation makes a difference. Every single penny adds up, and it is clear that when we all come together, we CAN make a difference. THANK YOU!!

Photo below: Honey Bandit is thriving, thanks to all of our Chilly Pepper Family! If you don’t know his story, go to You tube – A Foal Named Honey Bandit. This is what your donations make possible!